Abstract

Over the last 2 decades, sports-related concussion (SRC) awareness and management have evolved from an emphasis on complete cognitive and physical rest to evidence-based protocols and interventions. Chiropractors are primary care providers with exposure to athletes and teams in collision sports and, in addition, manage patients with concussion-like symptoms including neck pain, dizziness, and headache. With SRC frequently occurring in the absence of a medical practitioner, the role of allied health practitioners like chiropractors should be emphasised when it comes to the recognition, assessment, and management of SRC. This commentary discusses the potential contribution of chiropractors in SRC and the specific role their expertise in the cervical spine may play in symptom evaluation and management. A PubMed and Google scholar review of the chiropractic SRC literature suggests that the chiropractic profession appears under-represented in concussion research in athletic populations compared to other medical and allied health fields. This includes an absence of chiropractic clinicians with a focus on SRC participating in the Concussion in Sport Group (CISG) and the International Consensus Conferences on Concussion. Furthermore, with evolving evidence suggesting the importance of cervicogenic manifestations in SRC, there is an opportunity for chiropractors to participate in SRC diagnosis and management more fully and contribute scientifically to an area of specialised knowledge and training. With a dearth of chiropractic orientated SRC science, clinical SRC expertise, and clinical chiropractic representation in the CISG; it is incumbent on chiropractic clinicians and scientists to take up this opportunity through meaningful contribution and involvement in the SRC field.

