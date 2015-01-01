Abstract

To report clinical outcomes following ocular injury from foam dart (nerf) blasters - a spring-loaded toy guns that fire foam-coated darts or bullets at a relatively low velocity. These guns gained popularity in recent years among children and adolescents. Eleven patients with ocular injuries from foam dart blasters were included in this retrospective, single-center study. Visual acuity (VA), intraocular pressure (IOP), and anterior segment, glaucoma-related, and vitreoretinal complications were recorded at each visit. The average age at presentation was 13.4 years and 82% were male. Mean initial VA was 6/12 (range 6/6 - 1/18); On initial examination, nine patients (82%) had hyphema, three (27%) had corneal abrasions, three (27%) had vitreous hemorrhage, and two (18%) had traumatic mydriasis. Four patients (36%) experienced glaucoma-related complications, including three (27%) with angle recession and three (27%) with increased IOP. Three patients (27%) were diagnosed with posterior segment injuries, including three (27%) with commotio retinae and one (9%) with severe retinal photoreceptor damage. No patients required surgical intervention.



CONCLUSION: Foam dart blasters can cause severe blunt ocular trauma and permanent visual loss, illustrating the need for eye protection when handling these toys. WHAT IS KNOWN: • Foam dart blasters, a blanket term for spring-loaded toy guns that fire foam-coated darts or bullets at a relatively low velocity, have gained popularity in recent years among pediatric populations, with an increase in associated ocular injuries. • To date, scattered case reporting provides insufficient insight into the full clinical spectrum of injury and prognosis of foam dart blasters related ocular injury. WHAT IS NEW: • This case series characterizes the myriad foam dart blasters injuries that may afflict the eye, most of which are self-limiting, but some of which may result in poor visual outcomes and lifelong disability in pediatric patients. • We strongly recommend that all users wear eye protection while using foam dart blasters.

Language: en