Kirkham EJ, Huggins CF, C FR. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36573178
PURPOSE: Establishing how the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns have affected adolescent mental health is a key societal priority. Though numerous studies have examined this topic, few have focused on the wellbeing of pupils who experience school bullying. This is particularly important as pupils who experience bullying represent a vulnerable group at increased risk of mental illness. Therefore, we sought to investigate the relationship between experience of bullying and adolescent wellbeing during lockdown and subsequent re-opening of schools.
School; Adolescents; Bullying; Covid-19; Wellbeing; Lockdown; Perceived Stress