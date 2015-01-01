Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate how technology access affected substance use disorder (SUD) treatment prior to COVID-19 for people who use drugs in rural areas.



METHODS: The Rural Opioid Initiative (January 2018-March 2020) was a cross-sectional study of people with prior 30-day injection drug or nonprescribed opioid use from rural areas of 10 states. Using multivariable mixed-effect regression models, we examined associations between participant technology access and SUD treatment.



FINDINGS: Of 3,026 participants, 71% used heroin and 76% used methamphetamine. Thirty-five percent had no cell phone and 10% had no prior 30-day internet use. Having both a cell phone and the internet was associated with increased days of medication for opioid use disorder (MOUD) use (aIRR 1.29 [95% CI 1.11-1.52]) and a higher likelihood of SUD counseling in the prior 30 days (aOR 1.28 [95% CI 1.05-1.57]). Lack of cell phone was associated with decreased days of MOUD (aIRR 0.77 [95% CI 0.66-0.91]) and a lower likelihood of prior 30-day SUD counseling (aOR 0.77 [95% CI 0.62-0.94]).



CONCLUSIONS: Expanding US rural SUD treatment engagement via telemedicine may require increased cell phone and mobile network access.

