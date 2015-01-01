|
Citation
|
Lardier DTJ, Blackwell MA, Beene D, Lin Y. J. Urban Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36574081
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Primary healthcare (PHC) is a keystone component of population health. However, inequities in public transportation access hinder equitable usage of PHC services by minoritized populations. Using the multimodal enhanced 2-step floating catchment area method and data in 2018 and 2019 for spatial access to PHC providers (n = 1166) and social vulnerability markers through census block (n = 543) and tract data (n = 226), a generalized linear mixed-effect model (GLMEM) was constructed to test the effects of sociodemographic and community area correlates on both car and bus transit spatial access to PHC in the Albuquerque, New Mexico (NM) metropolitan area.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Healthcare inequality; Multilevel modeling; Primary healthcare; Spatial access