Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Approximately 15% to 30% of individuals with a history of concussion present with persistent postconcussion symptoms (PPCS). Individuals with PPCS are at greater risk of experiencing depressive symptoms.



OBJECTIVE: To synthesize the association between depressive symptoms and PPCS in children, adolescents, and adults via meta-analysis and to investigate potential moderators of that association.



DATA SOURCES: Systematic search of Ovid Medline, CINAHL, PsycInfo, and Embase from 1995 to January 2022 was performed. Additionally, references from included studies were hand-searched to ensure relevant articles were captured in the search.



STUDY SELECTION: Studies that involved participants who experienced PPCS and quantified depressive symptoms were included. The definition of PPCS was limited to physician-diagnosed or self-reported concussion, with symptoms lasting for a minimum of 4 weeks postinjury. Two authors independently screened all articles to determine study eligibility.



DATA EXTRACTION AND SYNTHESIS: Study characteristics were extracted independently by 2 trained investigators. Study data were meta-analyzed using a random-effects meta-analysis.



EXPOSURE: PPCS.



MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The the primary outcome was depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: Data were extracted from 18 studies with a total of 9101 participants. Of the 18 studies, all were cohort studies, and 13 (72%) comprised adult populations. The mean (SD) time since concussion was 21.3 (18.7) weeks. After accounting for potential publication bias, the random-effects meta-analysis found a significant positive association between PPCS and depressive symptoms, (odds ratio, 4.56; 95% CI, 2.82-7.37; P < .001). There were no significant moderators, likely due to the small number of studies included.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: In this meta-analysis, experiencing PPCS was associated with a higher risk of experiencing depressive symptoms. There are several important clinical and health policy implications of the findings. Most notably, the development of strategies for effective prevention and earlier intervention to optimize mental health recovery following a concussion should be supported.

