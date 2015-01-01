Abstract

Suicidal ideation (SI) is understudied in obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Nonetheless, evidence suggests increased risk for SI in individuals with OCD compared to the general population. Understanding the relationship between SI and OCD involves investigating risk factors associated with SI. Furthering knowledge of links is essential for enhancing outcomes and decreasing experiences of SI through improving treatment interventions. Additionally, increasing awareness of factors that lead SI to suicide attempts (SA) is vital. To best illustrate the current state of knowledge, this scoping review examines risk factors for SI, including symptom profiles or phenotypes, comorbid diagnoses, sociodemographic and lifestyle factors, childhood trauma, and genetic and familial contributions. Important treatment considerations for targeting SI within the context of OCD are detailed with respect to the current evidence for psychotherapy, pharmacology, brain stimulation, and neurosurgery. Gaps in the literature and future directions are identified, broadly with respect to studies examining the treatment of SI within the context of OCD, particular OCD phenotypes, and factors influencing SI in pediatric OCD. Due to the relative novelty of this area of exploration, many unknowns persist regarding onset of SI in OCD, factors contributing to the maintenance of SI in OCD, and relevant treatment protocols.



FINDINGS suggest that individuals with previous SI or SA, history of childhood trauma, significant life stress, and psychiatric comorbidities, particularly depression, should be closely monitored and screened for SI.

