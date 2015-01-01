Abstract

We experienced a pufferfish poisoning case where no food residue was available to detect a causative agent. However, tetrodotoxin (TTX) was detected in vomit and urine samples from a patient using LC-MS/MS. Furthermore, we found a significant matrix effect in this analysis, indicating that the retention time of vomit and urine was not identical to the TTX standard solution and measured values multiplied by the dilution factors were not constant. Elimination of this matrix effect was attained by dilution of samples based on the retention time of the TTX standard solution, i.e., 10-time dilution of vomit test sample for LC-MS/MS analysis or 100-200-time dilution of urine one. Further research on urine analytical methods revealed that when TTX concentrations were too low to identify its peak on a chromatogram, TTX could be identified through a dilution procedure. It also showed that the application of the matrix-added TTX standard solution was effective for quantitative analysis under the influence of the matrix.



===



食品残品が入手できないふぐ食中毒事例において，LC-MS/MSを用いた分析法により患者のおう吐物および尿からテトロドトキシン（TTX）を検出した．これらの試料の分析において，当初は保持時間がTTX標準品と一致せず，測定値に希釈倍率を乗じた値が一定にならなかったが，TTX標準品の保持時間との一致を目安におう吐物では10倍希釈，尿では100倍から200倍希釈することで定量性良く分析することが可能となった．また，尿を用いた分析法の追加検討により，TTXの濃度が低くピークの同定が困難でも希釈によりマトリックスの影響を低減することで同定が可能となることがあること，また，マトリックスの影響がある希釈率で測定する場合はマトリックスを添加したTTX標準品による定量が有効であることが示唆された．

Language: ja