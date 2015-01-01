Abstract

BACKGROUND: Baseline testing of objective lower limb function may help clinicians make more informed return-to-sport (RTS) decisions in the event of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. However, as these tests are based on physical performance, it is possible that they improve during the season as athletes get stronger and fitter. Hence, it may be difficult to ascertain the patient's preinjury status and have an accurate reference for comparison when determining readiness for RTS. The purpose of this study was to examine changes in common ACL RTS tests during a college soccer season to determine the most appropriate time to perform baseline testing. HYPOTHESIS: Hop test performance will improve across the season. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive laboratory; prospective cohort. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 4.



METHODS: A total of 31 women's soccer players from 1 NCAA Division I university agreed to participate this study. Participants performed 4 single-leg hop tests and the 505-agility test to measure cutting speed on 3 occasions: preseason (PRE), midseason (MID), and end-of-season (END). Performance on each test was compared across days to determine whether performance increased during the season. As a secondary analysis, limb symmetry index (LSI) was also compared across the season.



RESULTS: A total of 23 participants (age, 19.7 ± 1.3 years; height, 1.69 ± 0.07 m; weight 60.9 ± 7.2 kg) completed all 3 testing sessions during the season. Performance during PRE was better than MID and END for all hop tests (all P < 0.01). LSI did not change during the season (P value range, 0.18-0.79).



CONCLUSION: Performance on the hop tests was best during preseason and declined thereafter, which may be reflective of cumulative fatigue. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: Baseline testing of RTS tests performed during preseason may provide an accurate representation of an athlete's best abilities over the course of a collegiate soccer season. Preseason testing would also enable athletic trainers to acquire baseline data for all athletes before they are injured.

