Montgomery MM, Carranza S. Sports Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
36573663
BACKGROUND: Baseline testing of objective lower limb function may help clinicians make more informed return-to-sport (RTS) decisions in the event of an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. However, as these tests are based on physical performance, it is possible that they improve during the season as athletes get stronger and fitter. Hence, it may be difficult to ascertain the patient's preinjury status and have an accurate reference for comparison when determining readiness for RTS. The purpose of this study was to examine changes in common ACL RTS tests during a college soccer season to determine the most appropriate time to perform baseline testing. HYPOTHESIS: Hop test performance will improve across the season. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive laboratory; prospective cohort. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level 4.
Language: en
return to sport; soccer; anterior cruciate ligament; lower extremity; baseline testing