Abstract

This study investigates the association between surface conditions and pedestrians' and bicyclists' route choices during winter. We analyzed responses from two surveys in which pedestrians and bicyclists answered questions regarding their route choices in winter environments. We also conducted an experimental study to investigate the association between surface conditions and route choice. The results indicate that surface conditions have a significant impact on pedestrians' and bicyclists' route choice. Specifically, pedestrians avoid slippery surfaces in general, while bicyclists avoid surfaces with a build-up of loose snow on the pavement. When bare pavement is available, some pedestrians change their route from snow- or slush-covered surfaces to walk on a bare surface, even when the amount of snow or slush is minimal. On the other hand, based on the experimental results, a partly ice-covered surface did not deter pedestrians, indicating that a correspondence between actual surface conditions and pedestrians' visual perceptions is an important factor in their informed decision-making. Decision makers can use the results to gain an understanding of which winter maintenance measures are the most important for implementation in order to provide an acceptable service level that promotes walking and cycling in a winter environment.

