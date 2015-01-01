Abstract

The focus of this research is to assess the impact of COVID-19 outbreak in 2020 on the Capital Bikeshare (CaBi) ridership in Washington, D.C. area compared to 2019. Correlation analysis was conducted and mixed-effects negative binomial (MENB) models were developed to assess CaBi ridership by the type of CaBi user, as the available bike-sharing trip data followed a time-series cross-section panel data structure and the variables (season, stay-at-home order and lift, and weekday) have time-specific effects. The correlation coefficients between CaBi variables, COVID-19 variables, and characteristics of D.C.'s population profile and their statistical significance are sensitive to the year (2019 or 2020), the season of the year (Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall), and the type of CaBi user (member or casual user). The number of stations between pickups and drop-offs, and the dummy variables representing the before and after stay-at-home order and lift were found significant in the MENB models. There was no significant difference in travel time of CaBi casual users and members during the outbreak. Riding for leisure or commuting has been potentially limited with the stay-at-home order. The findings have practical implications and help bike-sharing operators to increase their resilience during unexpected situations such as the pandemic.