SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hoveskog M, Bergquist M, Esmaeilzadeh A, Blanco H. Urban, Plann. Transp. Res. 2022; 10(1): 433-450.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/21650020.2022.2107564

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) integrates different transportation services into a single on-demand mobility service to promote sustainable mobility. A challenge is how to innovate new business models for MaaS as it demands an understanding of how various actors position themselves within a MaaS ecosystem and how value creation changes in such ecosystems. While different streams of research on MaaS business model innovation have applied an ecosystem approach, the approach has been limited to a focal actor or the relationships between a few actors. This paper reviews academic literature and consultancy reports on business models for MaaS and presents an integrated framework that describes actors' roles and relationships in MaaS ecosystems as well as types of business models. In doing so, the paper contributes to an understanding of the interlinked character of value creation and value capture - two central parts of any business model - in MaaS. Based on the findings, the paper argues that taking an ecosystem approach to the analysis of MaaS business models can be a way to fully capture the complexity of value creation and value capture in MaaS business models.


Language: en

Keywords

actors; ecosystems; Mobility as a service; relational business models; service innovation; value creation and capture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print