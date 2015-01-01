Abstract

A road construction project has a significant effect on traffic congestion and operational performance of the project corridor and connecting street links. However, not many researchers focused on travel time performance-based measures to assess the effect of a road construction project on the project corridor and connecting street links. Therefore, travel time data for a freeway road resurfacing project on 100 links within its vicinity were gathered and processed to assess the effect on freeway and connecting arterial street links. A paired t-test was used to examine the differences in means between the before and during road resurfacing project period travel time performance-based measures. There is a significant difference in travel time performance-based measures before and during the road resurfacing project period on freeway links and connecting arterial links. Their significance varied by the time-of-the-day and day-of-the-week on the freeway and connecting arterial links. The average travel time, planning time, and travel time index can consistently explain the effect of a road resurfacing (construction) project on transportation system performance when compared to buffer time and buffer time index. The findings can be used to enhance temporary traffic control practices in the vicinity of road construction projects.

