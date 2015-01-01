|
Citation
|
Schäler M. Polizei Verkehr Technik 2022; 67(6): 34-40.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Automatisierte Erkennung von Ablenkungsverstößen mit Hilfe von intellligenter Videotechnik (Handy-Blitzer). Beschreibung der technischen Funktionsweise und Formulierung von perspektivischen Herausforderungen am Beispiel der sogenannten "MONOcam"
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
As the first pilot project of its kind in Germany, the use of intelligent video technology has been being tested in Rhineland-Palatinate since June 2022, with which distraction-specific behavior (cell phone violations) by vehicle drivers is automatically recognized using image analysis. The system evaluates the interaction between the mobile phone, hand movement and hand position of the vehicle driver. Camera technology ("MONOcam") developed in the Netherlands is used. How the technology works and the technical challenges are described in detail. Following the automatic recording of the vehicle registration number, the next step is to analyze the behavior of the vehicle driver with regard to a mobile phone violation. If no mobile phone violation can be detected (no hit), all data is immediately and automatically deleted. A hit notification is followed by the manual review, which results in the confirmation/non-confirmation of the hit. As a result, only verified positive hit data is retained. It is determined that the system still needs to be developed further and that there is a need for legally secure and practicable solutions. Adaptations with regard to the expansion of the recognized devices, the preservation of evidence of the crime using video sequences or sequences of images as well as the reliability check of systems with artificial intelligence are desirable. Other systems from other manufacturers for the automated detection of distraction violations are currently being developed.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Versuch; Benutzung; Ablenkung (psychol); Automatische Fahrzeugidentifikation; Bildanalyse; Detektion; Fahrzeugführung; Gesetzesübertretung; Künstliche Intelligenz; Mobiltelefon