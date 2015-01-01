Abstract

As the first pilot project of its kind in Germany, the use of intelligent video technology has been being tested in Rhineland-Palatinate since June 2022, with which distraction-specific behavior (cell phone violations) by vehicle drivers is automatically recognized using image analysis. The system evaluates the interaction between the mobile phone, hand movement and hand position of the vehicle driver. Camera technology ("MONOcam") developed in the Netherlands is used. How the technology works and the technical challenges are described in detail. Following the automatic recording of the vehicle registration number, the next step is to analyze the behavior of the vehicle driver with regard to a mobile phone violation. If no mobile phone violation can be detected (no hit), all data is immediately and automatically deleted. A hit notification is followed by the manual review, which results in the confirmation/non-confirmation of the hit. As a result, only verified positive hit data is retained. It is determined that the system still needs to be developed further and that there is a need for legally secure and practicable solutions. Adaptations with regard to the expansion of the recognized devices, the preservation of evidence of the crime using video sequences or sequences of images as well as the reliability check of systems with artificial intelligence are desirable. Other systems from other manufacturers for the automated detection of distraction violations are currently being developed.



Als deutschlandweit erstes Pilotprojekt seiner Art wird seit Juni 2022 in Rheinland-Pfalz der Einsatz intelligenter Videotechnik erprobt, mit der ablenkungsspezifisches Verhalten (Handy-Verstöße) von Fahrzeugführenden anhand von Bildanalyse automatisiert erkannt wird. Das System bewertet dazu die Interaktion zwischen Mobiltelefon, Handbewegung und Handhaltung des Fahrzeugführenden. Genutzt wird eine in den Niederlanden entwickelte Kameratechnik ("MONOcam"). Detailliert beschrieben werden die Funktionsweise der Technik sowie die technischen Herausforderungen. Im Anschluss an die automatische Erfassung des Fahrzeugkennzeichens erfolgt im nächsten Schritt die Analyse des Verhaltens des Fahrzeugführenden im Hinblick auf einen Handyverstoß. Kann kein Handy-Verstoß detektiert werden (Nichttreffer), so erfolgt die umgehende automatische Löschung aller Daten. Auf eine Treffermeldung folgt die manuelle Überprüfung, die zur Bestätigung/Nichtbestätigung des Treffers führt. Im Ergebnis bleiben nur Daten zu verifizierten positiven Treffern gespeichert. Festgestellt wird, dass das System noch weiter zu entwickeln ist und es perspektivisch rechtssicherer und praktikabler Lösungsansätze bedarf. Anpassungen hinsichtlich der Ausweitung der erkannten Geräte, der Beweissicherung der Tathandlung mittels Videosequenz oder Bilderfolge sowie der Zuverlässigkeitsüberprüfung von Systemen mit künstlicher Intelligenz sind wünschenswert. Aktuell befinden sich weitere Systeme anderer Hersteller zur automatisierten Erkennung von Ablenkungsverstößen in der Entwicklung.

