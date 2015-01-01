SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wyndham KE, Castro CP, Sarmiento JP. Plan. Pract. Res. 2021; 36(1): 20-40.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/02697459.2020.1829285

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper explores how the existing urban land-use regulatory framework and its associated planning practices in Chile have contributed to disaster risk construction in urban areas. It uses Actor Network Theory as an analytical framework, and in-depth interviews and focus groups to analyse the existing urban land-use regulatory framework and its innovation process. Drawing on the knowledges and perception of practitioners, and the revision of a case study, the paper unpacks the agency of the existing urban land-use regulatory framework in enhancing disaster risk, and how its rigidity and the obstacles for its modification, prevents the advance towards disaster risk reduction.


Language: en

Keywords

Actor Network Theory; disaster risk reduction; regulatory framework; Urban land-use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print