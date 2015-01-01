SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zamani B, Babaei E. Plan. Pract. Res. 2021; 36(1): 77-90.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/02697459.2020.1830240

A systematic review of grounded theory method (GTM) research in urban planning and design produced 42 articles using quality assessment guidelines from Hutchinson et al. Most articles did not apply the key tenets of the GTM, and their results were generally descriptive themes and narratives or thick descriptions, instead of abstractions or theories, as is the GTM goal. Accordingly, better quality GTM research in urban planning and design requires a proper understanding of the nature, characteristics, and tenets of the GTM, as well as recognition of its various versions and constraints as a qualitative method.


grounded theory method; Systematic review; urban design; urban planning

