Abstract

The paper investigates the overlooked role of problem setting in policy setting and transfer. The prevalent rational approach to urban mobility issues in fact privileges problem solving over problem setting, overlooking the role of problems in policy transfer processes. Reviewing institutional and academic works, the paper develops a comparative reading of Bogotá and Santiago, two Southern cities that justified their mobility policies referring to social issues. The analysis shows that social concerns have played an instrumental role in aligning the problem to its solution and justifying the adoption of an already selected strategy.

