Abstract

Accurate traffic data collection is essential for supporting advanced traffic management system operations. This study investigated a large-scale data-driven sequential traffic sensor health monitoring (TSHM) module that can be used to monitor sensor health conditions over large traffic networks. Our proposed module consists of three sequential steps for detecting different types of abnormal sensor issues. The first step detects sensors with abnormally high missing data rates, while the second step uses clustering anomaly detection to detect sensors reporting abnormal records. The final step introduces a novel Bayesian changepoint modeling technique to detect sensors reporting abnormal traffic data fluctuations by assuming a constant vehicle length distribution based on average effective vehicle length (AEVL). Our proposed method is then compared with two benchmark algorithms to show its efficacy.



RESULTS obtained by applying our method to the statewide traffic sensor data of Iowa show it can successfully detect different classes of sensor issues. This demonstrates that sequential TSHM modules can help transportation agencies determine traffic sensors' exact problems, thereby enabling them to take the required corrective steps.

