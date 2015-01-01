Abstract

Typical safety improvements at signalized intersections are identified and prioritized using crash data over 3-5 years. Enhanced probe data that provides date, time, heading, and location of hard-braking events has recently become available to agencies. In a typical month, over six million hard-braking events are logged in the state of Indiana. This study compared rear-end crash data over a period of 4.5 years at 8 signalized intersections with weekday hard-braking data from July 2019. Using Spearman's rank-order correlation, results indicated a strong correlation between hard-braking events and rear-end crashes occurring more than 400 ft upstream of an intersection. The paper concludes that using a month or two of hard-braking events occurring upstream from the stop bar may be a useful tool to screen potential locations with elevated rear-end crashes. Using these techniques described in this paper, new commercially available hard-braking data sources will provide an opportunity for agencies to follow up with mitigation measures addressing emerging problems much quicker than typical practices that rely on 3-5 years of crash data.

