|
Citation
|
Vlahogianni EI, Del Ser J, Kepaptsoglou K, Laña I. J. Big Data Anal. Transp. 2021; 3(1): 1-13.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The purpose of this paper is to provide a methodological framework to identify traffic conditions based on non-calibrated video recordings captured from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) using deep learning. To this end, we propose two complementary to each other approaches: (i) identify in real time, with minimal computational cost, traffic conditions, (ii) localize, classify vehicles and approximate traffic variables (volume, speed, density) on a road segment from video captured by UAVs. Both problems are formulated as classification problems and tackled using Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN). The use of pre-trained CNNs is also investigated. Both approaches are, then, analysed based on their accuracy and feasibility in implementation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Computer vision; Convolutional neural network; Traffic monitoring; Traffic state identification; Transfer learning; Unmanned Aerial Vehicles