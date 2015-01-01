SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Katayama T, Furusawa K, Takahashi A, Yoshino T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(6): 1198-1203.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.1198

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is well known that the straight running stability of a two-wheeled vehicle is affected by the frame flexibility. From the six types of frame flexibility models that have already been proposed, the effects of two models that greatly affect the weave mode, the torsional flexibility of the main frame and the torsional flexibility of the rear swing arm, are analyzed using a formulation method based on the eigenvector equation


Language: ja

Keywords

Driving Stability; Frame Flexibility; Motorcycle; Vehicle Dynamics; Vibrational Mode

