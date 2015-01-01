Abstract

In this study, Version 2021 injury prediction algorithm, vehicle class was disaggregated into four categories; kei car (Japanese small car), small passenger car, medium passenger car and large passenger car. This was undertaken to enhance the prediction performance of Version 2015 and Version 2017 of the algorithm. The injury prediction algorithm Version 2021 was constructed using macro data from the Traffic Accident Database of the Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Analysis of Japan (ITARDA) and included 2,113,959 injured occupants in all four-wheel vehicle accidents that occurred in Japan from 2009 to 2018. In this study, a total of 44 regression models were constructed for driver, front passenger and rear seat passengers by vehicle class, crash direction and seat position. The risk factors were seatbelt use, occupant age and single/multiple impact scenarios. As an example using the new model, the new risk curve by reflecting the driver's seat position and by vehicle class for frontal collision of Version 2021.

