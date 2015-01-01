|
Citation
|
Sasaki G, Jiralerspong T, Asai D. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(6): 1235-1240.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Unexpected operation made by the vehicle system are becoming difficult to analyze due to the sophistication of autonomous driving technology. As such, there is a growing demand to collect and classify images of various driving scenes using cloud platform, but this process requires a lot of workload. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a technology to automatically classify driving scenes based on the information of the ego vehicle's surrounding situation. This paper proposes a method to accurately detect objects in front of the vehicle and estimate their distance using a perspective projection model by applying super-resolution and object detection techniques.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
drive recorder/event data recorder; image processing/information processing; safety