Abstract

Unexpected operation made by the vehicle system are becoming difficult to analyze due to the sophistication of autonomous driving technology. As such, there is a growing demand to collect and classify images of various driving scenes using cloud platform, but this process requires a lot of workload. Therefore, it is necessary to develop a technology to automatically classify driving scenes based on the information of the ego vehicle's surrounding situation. This paper proposes a method to accurately detect objects in front of the vehicle and estimate their distance using a perspective projection model by applying super-resolution and object detection techniques.

Language: ja