Abstract

In order to investigate vehicle driving behavior on soft soil, this study was focused on slip ratio, rolling resistance, traction force and drawbar pull. The wheel sensor for traction force measurement in actual driving condition was developed, and together with wheel speed, vehicle speed, and acceleration measurement, it enabled quantitative analysis of vehicle driving behavior on soft soil. This study explains the driving characteristics on soft soil and introduces efficient driving control method. And also explains tacit knowledge about driving on sand.

Language: ja