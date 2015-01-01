SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Atsumi T, Nishikawa K, Munday R. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(6): 1329-1334.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.1329

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In order to investigate vehicle driving behavior on soft soil, this study was focused on slip ratio, rolling resistance, traction force and drawbar pull. The wheel sensor for traction force measurement in actual driving condition was developed, and together with wheel speed, vehicle speed, and acceleration measurement, it enabled quantitative analysis of vehicle driving behavior on soft soil. This study explains the driving characteristics on soft soil and introduces efficient driving control method. And also explains tacit knowledge about driving on sand.


Language: ja

Keywords

Driving on Sand; Evaluation technology; Soft Soil; Tire/wheel; Vehicle dynamics

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print