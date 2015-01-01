Abstract

In the development of autonomous driving technology, simulation verification is an essential process, and pedestrian behavior is especially a key factor. However, the behavior and making-decision of humans are complex and indistinct. Therefore, the simulated behavior is assumed in a limited manner. To address this problem, we construct the pedestrian model of the crossing decision for a non-signalized intersection. The crossing decision is an interactive behavior that is influenced by other traffic participants. From this reason, we developed a multi-player interactive simulator, in which vehicles and a pedestrian can be controlled by the human. The model was constructed by the multi-class logistic regression to express human decision ambiguity. Finally, this model has validated whether the estimated decision was consistent with the ground truth data.

Language: ja