|
Citation
|
Yamaguchi T, Kuroda H, Okuda H, Suzuki T, Haraguchi K, Wakisaka R, Ban K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(6): 1360-1367.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In the development of autonomous driving technology, simulation verification is an essential process, and pedestrian behavior is especially a key factor. However, the behavior and making-decision of humans are complex and indistinct. Therefore, the simulated behavior is assumed in a limited manner. To address this problem, we construct the pedestrian model of the crossing decision for a non-signalized intersection. The crossing decision is an interactive behavior that is influenced by other traffic participants. From this reason, we developed a multi-player interactive simulator, in which vehicles and a pedestrian can be controlled by the human. The model was constructed by the multi-class logistic regression to express human decision ambiguity. Finally, this model has validated whether the estimated decision was consistent with the ground truth data.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
Decision estimation; Human engineering; Intent determination