Abstract

This paper presents a technique to measure and position a toe board during car crash tests. The three-dimensional deformation of the toe board marked with dots is measured using stereovision. As the stereovision fixed to the car vibrates in a crash, observed deformation includes motions of the stereovision itself. By mounting the stereovision on a sensor suite that contains gyros and a camera facing downward, the suite measures the position of the stereovision with respect to the global frame and allows the positioning of the toe board. The effectiveness of the proposed technique was validated in the actual car crash test.

Language: ja