Abstract

In order to evaluate the risk of contact between vehicles ( mutual accident risk ), it is necessary to be able to predict the trajectory of the vehicle and probabilistically represent the area where the two trajectories interfere with each other within a certain period of time. Therefore, in this paper, we propose as a method to evaluate the mutual accident risk in the real traffic world by utilizing the vehicle trajectory data observed that has the rectangular information of the vehicle to deal with the tasks.

Language: ja