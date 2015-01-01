Abstract

The road projection lamp is currently being discussed internationally as a future automotive lighting technology. We report the required performance of road projection lamp for vehicle reversing. We conducted experiment at outside that simulated the ambient illuminance and the arrangement of lamps, and the ease of awareness and comprehension by the research subjects 24 people was evaluated. In particular both the required luminous intensity for recognizing of 3 light pattern projection and sensory evaluation of them were measured. As a result, the flash and sequential projection was superior in terms of visual perception. And sequential projection is best projection pattern by sensory evaluation.

