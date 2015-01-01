Abstract

Four kinds of experiments were carried out using a driving simulator to extract factors degrading the driver's behavior while performing in-vehicle voice control tasks. The following characteristics of voice control tasks increase fluctuations of vehicle lateral position and headway: (1) speech recognition system error in contrast with a relatively small response delay impact, (2) combined use of visual display presenting much information, (3) long task duration, and (4) task demands on the driver for remembrance and/or calculation. Moreover, the headway fluctuation was more sensitive to the aforementioned influences than the vehicle lateral fluctuation. The results revealing the possible elements that impede the driver's behavior would help further improve voice control tasks by eliminating these from the tasks.

Language: ja