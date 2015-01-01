|
Sakata M, Hayakawa T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 589-594.
This paper proposes and verifies the effectiveness of a method of maintaining driver arousal during conditional autonomous driving, focusing on the stimulation of pleasant emotions and preventing habituation. This method, which uses nostalgic music and seat vibration to change the stimulus applied to the driver in accordance with the extent of driver drowsiness, was found to comfortably maintain driver arousal over long periods of time.
Language: ja
Driver condition; Driver Support; Driving Simulator; Human engineering