Shimizu Y, Kawachi T, Kakizaki M. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 595-600.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.595

unavailable

The purpose is to provide comfortable driving by reducing driver's physical fatigue. Warm and cool contrast bath therapy is used in sports to recover from physical fatigue. Similarly, we propose a method to blow warm and cool air alternatively from driver's seat. We generated physical fatigue by continuous driving for 90 minutes. Subjective fatigue scale, skin blood flow and muscular stiffness is measured during the experiment (n = 7). We confirmed the proposed method reduced subjective fatigue scale and muscular stiffness, increased skin blood flow. This indicates the proposed method is effective in reducing driver's physical fatigue.


Language: ja

Fatigue; Human engineering; Subjective view; Temperature control

