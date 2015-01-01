Abstract

This study focuses on the high-risk scene for bicyclist accidents wherein vehicle drivers pass through intersections. In particular, this study focuses on the situations where a Bicycle potentially crosses. Drivers who have different driving skill resulting from different age groups, including young-aged, middle-aged, and senior drivers, in addition to expert drivers were examined on the test course. The driving indices of potential collision risk to a bicyclist suddenly crosses were examined. Based on our analyses, we clarified that expert drivers operated the vehicle at lower speeds than young and senior drivers. Furthermore, it is necessary to support the pedal operation in addition to speed limit in specific driving situations depending on driving skill.

Language: ja