Yamaguchi I, Kitajima S, Abe G, Nakamura H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 608-614.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.608

Drivers does not always make sufficient deceleration for accident prevention when they pass through potentially danger situation, such as a road with blind spot where a pedestrian may rush into the road. In this study, we set up a system that assists a driver with visual information for appropriate driving speed adjustment through potentially danger situation, and evaluated its effect through a test track experiment using an augmented reality vehicle.


Language: ja

Accident avoidance; Driving support; Potentially danger situation; Safety; Speed adjustment

