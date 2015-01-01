SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Isozumi T, Tazaki Y, Nagano H, Yokokohji Y, Kameoka S. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 615-620.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.615

unavailable

In recent years, autonomous driving has been actively studied, but it is difficult to deal with irregular situations such as accident and construction sites. In such situations, remote driving technology is expected to serve as a backup for autnomous driving systems. Most remote driving relies on camera images as a major source of visual information. Therefore, it is important to investigate which characteristics of visual information (e.g., frame rate and image resolution) affect performance. In this paper, we conducted remote driving experiments of a real-scale automobile under various visual quality settings and investigated the effect on remote driving behavior.


Human engineering; Operational performance; Remote driving; vision

