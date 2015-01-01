SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Nakagawa M, Kobayashi O, Niikuni T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 633-638.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.633

unavailable

Automated vehicles must not cause any traffic accident which is reasonably foreseeable and preventable. It is important to detect the information around the vehicle precisely to achieve that safety requirement. In this study, quantitative evaluation method regarding detection accuracy about legal speed limits, other vehicles, and lanes is discussed and trial had conducted with several vehicles.


Autonomous driving system; Electronics and control; Test

