Citation
Nakagawa M, Kobayashi O, Niikuni T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 633-638.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Automated vehicles must not cause any traffic accident which is reasonably foreseeable and preventable. It is important to detect the information around the vehicle precisely to achieve that safety requirement. In this study, quantitative evaluation method regarding detection accuracy about legal speed limits, other vehicles, and lanes is discussed and trial had conducted with several vehicles.
Language: ja
Keywords
Autonomous driving system; Electronics and control; Test