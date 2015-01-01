SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Goto A, Fukushige T, Kimura T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 639-644.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.639

This paper proposes a real-time trajectory planning method for autonomous driving in urban areas. The following three conditions are key requirements to enable autonomous driving in urban areas. (1) Safety must be ensured with regard to the environment surrounding an autonomous vehicle. (2) Vehicle behavior must be smooth movements. (3) Implementation must be possible in real time. To achieve these requirements at the same time, we focus dynamic programming. This enables to plan a vehicle trajectory combining short-range sensor data and long-range high-definition maps with little computational load.


Driving Support/Driver Support; Intelligent Vehicle; Safety

