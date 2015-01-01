Abstract

The purpose of this study is to quantitatively understand the actual traffic situation between vehicle and motorcycle which is useful for preventing motorcycle accidents. From the video data recorded in Malaysia, we analyzed the behavior of motorcycles such as minimum distance between vehicles and minimum lane position in situations which can lead to rear-end collisions and head-on collisions which the number of vehicle-to-motorcycle fatal accidents in Malaysia is high. These results could help in the development of safety equipment to prevent motorcycle accidents.

Language: ja