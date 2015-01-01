SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kawakoshi M, Imanaga H, Enokida S, Azhar BH, Ishida H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(3): 707-713.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.707

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The purpose of this study is to quantitatively understand the actual traffic situation between vehicle and motorcycle which is useful for preventing motorcycle accidents. From the video data recorded in Malaysia, we analyzed the behavior of motorcycles such as minimum distance between vehicles and minimum lane position in situations which can lead to rear-end collisions and head-on collisions which the number of vehicle-to-motorcycle fatal accidents in Malaysia is high. These results could help in the development of safety equipment to prevent motorcycle accidents.


Language: ja

Keywords

Drive recorder/Event data recorder; Safety; Traffic environment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print