Abstract

In the first report, a method of estimating the vehicle body slip angle by trigonometric algebraic calculation was proposed. Two estimation methods are proposed using the basic formula. One is a method that combines the basic equation and the random walk model. The other is a method that combines the basic equation and the equation of motion of a rigid body. Both methods are realized using the extended Kalman filter. As a result of research, it was found that both methods can accurately estimate the vehicle body slip angle. However, it was confirmed that the estimation accuracy deteriorates due to the offset of the acceleration sensor signal. To solve the problem, we also propose a method using a linear observer.

