Abstract

This study estimated the benefit of Automatic Emergency Braking [AEB] in vehicle to pedestrian collisions in various situations where pedestrians crossed the road in front of a vehicle. A series of 17,000 cases were simulated for both with and without AEB. The collision avoidance effect was estimated from the reduction in number of collisions. The injury mitigation effect was estimated from the reduction in fatal injury risk calculated using the human body FE model. The simulation results indicated that AEB reduced the number of collisions by 84% and lowered the fatal injury risk by 75%.

