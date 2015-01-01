SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chaya H, Takeuchi N, Yamada K, Kitagawa Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 311-316.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.311

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study estimated the benefit of Automatic Emergency Braking [AEB] in vehicle to pedestrian collisions in various situations where pedestrians crossed the road in front of a vehicle. A series of 17,000 cases were simulated for both with and without AEB. The collision avoidance effect was estimated from the reduction in number of collisions. The injury mitigation effect was estimated from the reduction in fatal injury risk calculated using the human body FE model. The simulation results indicated that AEB reduced the number of collisions by 84% and lowered the fatal injury risk by 75%.


Language: ja

Keywords

Collision Avoidance; Injury Mitigation; Pedestrian; Safety

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print