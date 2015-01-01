SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bae H, Nakamura H, Asanuma H, Gunji Y. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 317-322.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.317

The purpose of this study is to investigate the evaluation method of brain injury due to whole-body kinematics of a child in car impacts. A fullscale impact experiment was performed using a six-year-old child dummy to measure the trajectory and the brain injury metric. In addition, an impact simulation using a human FE model was performed in the same condition. The trajectory and the time history of the brain injury metric were compared between the experiment and the simulation, showing that the child dummy reproduced the characteristics of those from the experiment.


Language: ja

Child protection; Crash safety; Pedestrian protection

