SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Takahashi N, Yonehara K, Kojima S, Kawahara K. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 323-328.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.323

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study, a simplified model which allowing easier design parameters of body deformation, restraint system and occupant package was developed to conduct feasibility study if planed vehicle satisfy occupant injury values of side collision in the early stages of planning phase. And the injury value database was constructed by side collision CAE analysis results calculated from the simplified parametric model, included of compact car, sedan, and middle size SUV. Based on this database, correlation maps were created between the design parameters and the injury values that enables highly responsive injury value predictions.


Language: ja

Keywords

Collision safety; Injury prediction; Machine learning; Reduced model; Safety; Side impact

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print