Abstract

In this study, a simplified model which allowing easier design parameters of body deformation, restraint system and occupant package was developed to conduct feasibility study if planed vehicle satisfy occupant injury values of side collision in the early stages of planning phase. And the injury value database was constructed by side collision CAE analysis results calculated from the simplified parametric model, included of compact car, sedan, and middle size SUV. Based on this database, correlation maps were created between the design parameters and the injury values that enables highly responsive injury value predictions.

