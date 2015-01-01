SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kojima T, Hatano T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 329-336.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.329

unavailable

In this study, in order to investigate the protocol which evaluates false reaction of Advanced Emergency Braking System for passenger vehicles, the plural scenarios were developed by referring to such kind of information in the owner's manual of car manufacturers, etc.. And next, the experimental vehicle tests which validate the scenarios were carried out. And then, the other experimental tests were carried out in order to research driving behavior of normal drivers in the traffic scene of the scenarios, and the experimental results were reflected to the scenarios.


Language: ja

Advanced Emergency Braking System; damage mitigation; damage mitigation brake/warning; safety

