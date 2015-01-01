SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Kuwahara J, Iwashita Y, Yamamoto Y, Hitosugi M, Okuno T, Ishiguro N. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 349-354.

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.349

In order to detect abnormal physical condition during driving early, we focused on the visual function that is important for safe driving, worked on detection of homonymous hemianopia which is one of the symptoms of stroke. We have built a method for anomaly detection from driving characteristics changing by homonymous hemianopia, and evaluated the robustness of this method in the actual road traffic environment.


Driver condition; Driver model; Human engineering

