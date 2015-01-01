SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Osugi R, Okafuji Y, Wada T. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 355-362.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.355

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

It is important to elucidate what the drivers perceive to operate the vehicle in order to apply the driver characteristics to self-driving cars. Therefore, we proposed the driver's cognitive-operation model using deep learning. Then, we used the proposed model to analyze the cognitive areas of drivers that influence the speed control of the vehicle. We verified whether the results obtained in our study are consistent with the driver behavior that is proven by the prior studies. As a result, we showed the reliability of the proposed driver's cognitive-operation model that can extract the driver behavior.


Language: ja

Keywords

driver behavior; Human Engineering; recognition; speed control

