Abstract

This study investigated driver's face images on public roads using a commercial driver monitoring system, aiming to make feedbacks about how the drivers check the safety. The study focused on the head movements of older drivers versus middle-aged drivers, and high-speed drivers versus low-speed drivers, observed at stop-sign intersections. It tested several measures that characterize the temporal and spatial aspects of head movements. Two sample t-tests revealed the significant decrease in head speed, head angle, and the increase of the ratio of short duration in the high-risk driver groups, suggesting the usefulness of head movements for driving assist systems.

