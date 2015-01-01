SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yoshihara Y, Tanaka T, Osuga S, Fujikake K, Nihan K, Kanamori H. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 363-368.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.363

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study investigated driver's face images on public roads using a commercial driver monitoring system, aiming to make feedbacks about how the drivers check the safety. The study focused on the head movements of older drivers versus middle-aged drivers, and high-speed drivers versus low-speed drivers, observed at stop-sign intersections. It tested several measures that characterize the temporal and spatial aspects of head movements. Two sample t-tests revealed the significant decrease in head speed, head angle, and the increase of the ratio of short duration in the high-risk driver groups, suggesting the usefulness of head movements for driving assist systems.


Language: ja

Keywords

Driver behavior; Driver monitoring; Human engineering

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print