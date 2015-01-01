Abstract

Understanding characteristics of drivers is important for realizing autonomous driving in urban areas that are accepted by passengers and surroundings. Avoiding parked vehicles is a difficult urban driving situation because of multiple risks such as oncoming and parallel vehicles and pedestrians jumping out of a blind spot. In this study, we formulated a hypothesis of the driver's judgment process and driving behavior during parked vehicle avoidance with oncoming vehicles and clarified characteristics of driver's judgement about whether to go first or wait and of the executed path and speed profile in an experiment on a test course.

Language: ja