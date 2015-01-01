Abstract

Passenger's body behaviors and subjective evaluations of comfort were measured for four types of braking patterns. The result of multiple regression analysis on subjective evaluation values and body behavior showed that shoulder angle contributes to the evaluation of comfort. Furthermore, the result of comparing the relationship between the comfort score and body behavior based on each participant's highest braking pattern comfort score suggested that the difference in the comfort evaluation may be affected by the difference in the timing of holding the body against the braking G-force.

Language: ja