SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ichihara N, Yoneda K, Suganuma N. Trans. Soc. Automot. Eng. Jpn. 2021; 52(2): 413-418.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Society of Automotive Engineers of Japan)

DOI

10.11351/jsaeronbun.52.413

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In automated driving, traffic light information is essential to determine whether to pass through an intersection. No matter how accurately automated vehicles can recognize traffic lights, when the signal suddenly turns yellow while approaching an intersection, the vehicle will need to decelerate suddenly to stop. In this study, road-to-vehicle communication provides automated vehicles with the signal state and the time to change the state, and aims to reduce the rapid deceleration. Then, it was found that the deceleration could be reduced from more than about -3.0[m/s2] to less than about -1.5[m/s2] through simulation and verification in the real environment.


Language: ja

Keywords

Intelligent vehicle; Safety; Vehicle-to-vehicle and infrastructure-to-vehicle communication

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print